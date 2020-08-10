David Holliday

LIBERTY — Larry Robert Holliday, 76, of Liberty, S.C., died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Downtown in Greenville. Born in Six Mile, he was the husband of Elsie Mae Pilgrim Holliday and a son of the late Kathleen Mauldin Popham and Robert G. Holliday.

He was retired from Mayfair Mills and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He enjoyed reading and especially spending time with his family. He was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Scott Holliday (Kelly), of Liberty; two daughters, Sandy Kirby (Jimmy), of Easley, Sharon Mulkey (Michael) of Pickens; a brother Mark Holliday (Mary), of Jefferson, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Whitworth (Zack), Stephanie Smith (Joey), Ashley Edwards (Alex), Dalton Kirby, Jordan Kirby, Alexis Holliday and Samantha Holliday; one great-grandson, Wyatt Whitworth and a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Edwards, due in November.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Holliday will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the mortuary. Private entombment will follow at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, Seating will be limited and the family is requiring that all in attendance wear masks. The live stream of his service will be available for viewing on his tribute wall at 2 p.m. by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church, 116 Camp Creek Road Central, SC 29630. Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.