PICKENS — Palmer David Hoxit, 53, passed from this life on Thursday Oct. 3, 2019.

David was born in Detroit, Mich., a son of Palmer Hoxit of Pickens and the late Eliza Jane Snyder Hoxit. He formerly worked in the textile industry and also worked for DOT Tie Downs in Easley. David was a member of Rocky Bottom Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Davis of Easley, his son, SSG Bobby Davis (Nicole) U.S. Army, Fort Lee, Va., and his father, Palmer Hoxit, of the home.

Surviving are sisters, Glenda Cassell (David) of Pickens, Ella Mae Reynolds of Pickens, and Mary Mauldin (Timmy) of Six Mile. Grandchildren include Arie Krantz, Mikayla Davis, Aiden Davis, and Kaitlyn Davis.

In addition to his mother, David was preceded in death by his brother, Vesse Mark Hoxit.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens on Sunday, Oct.6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services were conducted on Monday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Number 1, Salem, with burial in the church cemetery.

The family was at the home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.DillardFunerals.com.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made in his name to The GHS Cancer Institute, 65 International Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.