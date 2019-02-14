LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Garrison will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Golden Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the sanctuary. Burial will follow at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

David Milton Garrison, Sr., 71, of 410 Liberty Highway, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Marietta, he was the widower of Shirley Swayngham Garrison and a son of the late Lee and Beulah Willis Garrison. He was retired from Greenville County where he worked in the maintenance division.

Milton was a friend to everyone. He enjoyed going to the Jockey Lot every week but more than anything, he loved his grandchildren. He was a Mason and a member of Golden Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Angela Nix (Kevin) of Liberty; a son, David M. Garrison, Jr. (Susan) of Liberty; two brothers, Dennis and Leonard Garrison, both of Greenville, a sister in law, Judy Brooks of Liberty; a brother in law, Roger Dalton of Liberty; and six grandchildren, Trey Garrison, Cameron Garrison, Samuel Garrison, Sabrina Bryson, Courtney Duncan and Cory Bryson.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Garrison.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Golden Creek Baptist Church, 477 Golden Creek Road Liberty, SC 29657.

The family will be at the home of his son, David and Susan Garrison, 318 Liberty Hwy. Liberty, SC, 29657. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

"I Love You More…"

— Milton