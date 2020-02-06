PICKENS — Mr. David Lewis Wade, age 88, born in Pickens County, S.C., and son of the late Hampton Henry Wade and Queen Bessie Hayes was called home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He leaves behind his loving bride of 65 years, Edith Wade.

He worked his career in tool and die and retired from Ryobi after 34 years of dedicated employment. Mr. Wade enjoyed everything outdoors including hunting, fishing and golfing. Mr. Wade was a member of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church where he last served in the capacity of usher.

Surviving are son Len Wade (Lorri) of Easley, S.C., and daughter Janet Wilson (Al) of Pickens, S.C. Mr. Wade has three loving grandchildren Marley Wade, Ron Wilson (Kristen) and Rebecca Willis (Nick) and six loving and precious great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Azalee Peace and Nannie Alexander of Greenville.

Mr. Wade is pre-deceased by brothers R.C. Wade, Wilton Wade, Coy Wade and Burns Wade.

A funeral service will be held at Dillard Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 2 p.m. A private family burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge View Baptist Church, 745 Wolf Creek Road, Pickens, South Carolina 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Wade family.

