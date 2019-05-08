CENTRAL — A memorial service for Aaron will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

David Aaron Washburn, 34, formerly of Browning Road in Central, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Easley. Born in Easley, he was the son of Gabriel Chauncy and Cindy Ranew Washburn of Central.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two sisters, Hannah Washburn Robb and her husband David of Charlotte, N.C., and Delanie Washburn of Central; and two nephews, Cohan and Callum Robb of Charlotte, N.C.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be sent to the .

The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.