EASLEY — Mr. Edward "Dean" Plumley, 72, husband of Paula Smith Davis Plumley, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Born in Tryon, N.C., a son of the late James Edward Plumley and the late Polly Alewine Plumley, Mr. Plumley was a graduate of Chapman High School and later received his Associate Degree from Spartanburg Junior College. He retired from Community Cash as a supervisor with 30 years of service and was a US Marine Corps Veteran.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 17 years, are a daughter, Deana Plumley Fowler (Terry) of Inman; his wife's children, Mark Davis, Danielle Bajoit and Kelie Davis/Hall; two brothers, Gary Plumley (Debbie), and Rick Plumley (Linda), both of Inman; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were Sept. 5, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church.

The family received friends at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN, 38148.