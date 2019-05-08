PICKENS — Deborah Joyce Brezeale Sonner, 67, passed away at her home in Pickens, South Carolina.

Born in Greenville County on Jan. 17, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Betty Joan Herron Breazeale. Deborah was a retired business owner and enjoyed shopping and riding her custom built Trike.

Surviving are her two daughters, Cindy Ramirez (Valentine) of Rayne, La., and Stephanie Wason (Dan), of Wildwood, Fla., and their father Roger Grim, of Creston, W.V.; one step-son, Steven Sonner of Stuart, Fla.; one brother, Noice Brezeale, of Fountain Inn, S.C.; three grandchildren, Ryan Padgett, of Vero Beach, Fla., Ashley Diaz, of Tampa, Fla., and Gauge Simmons, of Vero Beach, Fla., and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Reverend Danny Posey officiating.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Sonner family in making arrangements.