DACUSVILLE — Memorial services for MSgt. Della A. Seawright, USAF Retired, age 66, of Dacusville, were Friday, June 5, 2020, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with Rev. Barry Dilworth, Rev. Tim Murrell and Pastor Micky Hitchock.

The family received friends June 4, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Master Sergeant Seawright passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 2 after a 5 year courageous battle with Leukemia. She was born in Greenville County, the daughter of Jacob M. and Lois Fowler Seawright. MSGT. Seawright retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserves, 84th APS, after 27 years of service. During her military career, she was involved in Dessert Storm and Iraqi Freedom Conflict. Della was also a former employee of Reliable Sprinkler, Inc., Liberty, in the QA Department. Della was a 1971 graduate of Dacusville High School and a member of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church. Above all, Della's greatest accomplishment is her family and friends. Four words sum up her life, "God, Family, Friends and Country - All four will live on."

She is survived by a son, Joshua W. Seawright. Also surviving are her siblings; three brothers Roy Seawright (Jane) of Dacusville, Wayne Seawright (Melba) of Easley, Junior Seawright (Judy) of Pickens and one sister, Judy Lawson (Butch) of Dacusville.

Ms Seawright was predeceased in death by her parents and one brother James Edward (Eddie) Seawright.

The family was at the home of Butch & Judy Lawson, 173 Seawright Dr. Easley, SC.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the Doctors and Staff of Greenville Health System Cancer Institute and the Nurses and Staff of Greenville Memorial Hospital, McCrary Blood and Marrow Transplant Unit, for the exceptional care of their dear "Della." The family would like to also especially thank all the dedicated Care Givers and prayer warriors during this particularly difficult journey. Your kindness will always be remembered.

