EASLEY — Denis Ray Graham, age 73, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, 9 July at his home in Easley, South Carolina and was surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 5, 1946 in Fort Scott, Kansas to Robert and Ethelene and lived the majority of his adult life in the Greater Kansas City area. He was a graduate of Park Hill High School and enlisted into the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict and was stationed at Camp Hakata, outside Fukuoka, Japan with the 14th ASA Army.

He enjoyed traveling around the United States visiting our country's National Parks and using his camera to document such trips. He had an extensive movie and record collection. He was into genealogy and researched the many family lines. His grandchildren provided great joy to his life.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Chie Graham, Children; Reschin Moore (Cliff) and Bill Graham, his brothers, Terry (Tammy), Mark (Janice), Kevin (Stacey), his sister Karen (Michael), his grandchildren; Christopher, Alec, Aidan, Ian, Saigi, Alex, and Kenzo.

The family received friends on Friday July 12, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at Dillard Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at Easley Presbyterian Church on Saturday July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Dr. William Seel officiating, followed by a burial service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

Online condolences may be made to WWW.Dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Graham family.