EASLEY — Mr. Devin Wade Eldridge, 24, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a son of Matthew Dennis Eldridge and the late Deborah Michelle Eldridge, Mr. Eldridge was a Welder and of the Christian faith.

Devin was a hard working man who loved life and was very outgoing. He never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are a brother, Zachary Chase Eldridge of Anderson: two sisters, Haley Elizabeth Eldridge and Gracey Michelle Eldridge, both of Easley; his grandparents, Jack and Lorrie Yeager of Greenville, and Elaine T. Moore of Piedmont; his aunt and uncle, Julie Eldridge and David Eldridge, both of Greenville; and his niece and nephew, Allison and Kaden Eldridge.

In addition to his mother, Devin was predeceased by his grandfather, Ronald David Eldridge.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

