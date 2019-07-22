LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Smith were conducted on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Jason Thomas and Rev. Steve Knight. Burial followed at Westview Cemetery in Liberty. The family received friends on Friday from 1:30 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the mortuary.

Dewitt Smith, 88, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Central, he was a son of the late Mack L. and Vera Smith.

He retired from Mohawk Carpet and was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War.

Mr. Smith was a longtime member of Liberty Church of God.

Surviving are his wife, Doris Alexander Smith of the home; three daughters, Gloria Fowler (Randall), Sharon Blackwood, and Donna Sammons (Dale) all of Liberty; two sisters, Margaret Miller of Easley, and Grace Towe of Seneca; five grandchildren, Courtney Azbill, Dustin Fowler, Amanda Young, Lauren Fowler, and Megan Richey; also surviving are three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Liberty Church of God, PO Box 643, Liberty SC 29657.

