DACUSVILLE — Mrs. Diana Elizabeth Benton, Age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 14, 2020 surrounded by family. Mrs. Benton was born in Boston, Mass., and was the daughter of the late Richard D. Noy and Elizabeth McGovern Noy. Survivors include sons Thomas Michael Martin of Fountain Inn, S.C., and Lawrence Edward Martin of Somerville, Mass.; and daughters Theresa Marie Martin of Somerville, Mass., and Diana Marie Hunt of Melrose, Mass. She has eight loving and precious grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister Virginia Cannon of West Haven, Conn. Mrs. Benton was predeceased by one son Edward Francis Martin and one grandchild, Edward's eldest son, both from Somerville, Mass. Mrs. Benton was Catholic by faith. She retired from Collins and Aikman as a forklift driver in 2004. She loved her cats and NASCAR racing. She was known for her good sense of humor. Also known by her family for her Italian cooking. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Benton family. Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020.