Diane Armstrong

SIX MILE — Diane Marie Armstrong passed on July 11, 2020, in her 59th year. Mrs. Armstrong was the daughter of the late Samuel Merashoff and Frances Verceo Merashoff.

Born in Bentleyville, Penn., she was the loving wife to husband Myrl Ray Armstrong and mother to Becky Armstrong from Cleveland, Ohio and grandchild Brain Emmanuel Vega and many loving nieces and nephews. Diane is also survived by sisters Frances Moses of Reno, Nevada, Patty Szczyt (Thomas) of Cleveland, Ohio, Janet Benak of Cleveland, Ohio and Paula Rock (Donald) of Glasgow, W.V., and brother Samuel Merashoff of Cleveland, Ohio.

Mrs. Armstrong was predeceased by a son Rondell Ray Armstrong and a grandchild Luis Emmanuel Vega Jr..

Diane will always be known by her caring nature towards others. When you saw her in her workplace she would always ask how your family was doing and what they were up to. She loved her family and had many many friends. Diane loved hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoors. She didn't know how to set down. She was always doing.

Visitation will be on Wednesday evening July 15, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home with a chapel service on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Family is accepting flowers.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Armstrong family.

