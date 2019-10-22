EASLEY — Elizabeth Diane Chastain Ramey, 66, passed from this life on Friday Oct. 18, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Diane was born in Easley, a daughter of Carlee and Mae Browning Chastain of Easley. She was retired from the Child Development Center of The First Baptist Church of Easley. Diane was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist where she was a member of the Abiding Hope Sunday School Class.

Surviving are her parents, Carlee and Mae Chastain of Easley, her daughter Heather Ramey of Easley and her son Heath Ramey of Easley, sisters Linda Wade of Easley, Patricia LaChance (Jeff) of Orlando, Fla., and Julie Hess of Easley and brother Mark Chastain (Nikki) of Piedmont. Also surviving are 12 nieces and nephews, 23 great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-niece all of whom she considered to be her grandchildren.

Diane was preceded in death by infant sons, Chad Eric and Kevin Mark Ramey.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley with The Reverend Dr. Steven Wade officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens at 12:30 p.m. The family greeted friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.