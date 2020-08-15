LIBERTY — Donald Ralph Nix, 78, of Liberty, S.C., died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Pickens, he was a son of the late Henry Ralph and Beulah Pressley Nix.

Mr. Nix retired from Duke Energy and was a US Army veteran of Vietnam. During his free time he loved gardening. He was a member of Arial Baptist Church and was a 40 year life member of Liberty Masonic Lodge #235 AFM.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Carolyn Nix of the home; two daughters, Samantha Nix of Liberty, and Zina Lee (Patrick) of Liberty; two grandchildren, Scout Revis and Holly Lee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Nix.

Memorial services to honor Don's life were held Aug. 8, 2020 at Arial Baptist Church. The family received friends prior to the service at the church.

Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Arial Baptist Church, 618 Rice Road, Easley SC 29640.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.