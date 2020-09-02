SIX MILE — First Sergeant Donald Edward Boggs, US Army Retired, 82, husband of Debbie Martin Boggs, passed away, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Don was born in Easley, a son of the late Walter Bentson and Bessie Mae Jones Boggs. He attended Piedmont High School and the University of South Carolina. Don faithfully served his country in the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War and earned medals including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Purple Heart. He retired in 1978 following 25 years of service with the rank of Master Sergeant. After retirement, he continued to serve in the Army Reserves and taught JROTC at the high school level. He retired from Pickens High School in 2003. He loved to golf, garden, play the guitar, and spend time with his family. He had a smile that would light up the room and could tell a story like no other. He was a member of Keowee Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Debbie, are children: Rick Boggs (Lynn) and their children,Jessica and Jamisen of Irmo, S.C., Bill Boggs (Pam) and their son, Will Boggs of Columbia, S.C., Mike Boggs (Theresa) and their children, Ellen and Lesley Boggs and Holt and Cohen Edwards of Yorktown, Va., Angie Bell (Shawn) and their children, Lauren and Hudson Bell of Piedmont, S.C., Rick Martin (Mac) and their children, Charlie and Corbin of Greenville, S.C., and Lindsay Poole (Jason) and their son, Ezra of Pickens, S.C.; sister, Georgia Boggs Barnett of Rock Hill, S.C.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his brother, Jack Aaron Boggs; and great-grandson, Alex Boggs.

Memorial services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.

The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.

Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the family requests all guests wear face masks and social distancing will be observed.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in honor of Alex Boggs to the Cleveland Clinic Childrens Hospital for Cancer, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195 or to Prisma Health Childrens Hospital, Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, 7 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia, SC 29203.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.