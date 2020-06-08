EASLEY — Donald "Goat" A. Gilstrap, 83, of Easley, loving husband of the late Frankie Freeman Gilstrap, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late James Benson Gilstrap and Ellen Brooks Gilstrap. He was an Army Veteran who worked and retired from Ace Hardware in Pickens. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. Goat was a people person who never met a stranger. He had an amazing sense of humor and liked to give people nicknames that they would never forget. He was a family man who loved spending time with his family and "aggravating" them. He also loved his poodle Coco very much.

Surviving are his children, Buddy Gilstrap (Kim) of Easley, Cissy Ledford of Seneca, Debra Hood, Tammy Hickey, and Sherry Meridith; grandchildren, Cole, Cassidy and Gracie Gilstrap, Sydney Ledford, Joseph Hickey, Patrick and Ben Eskew, and Brandon Kagey.

Goat was the last surviving member of his family and is predeceased by his parents and 18 siblings.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 12:30- 1:30 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Cole Gilstrap, Todd Willoughby, Damon Jackson, Jack Jackson, Greg Chapman, and Dillon Gilstrap.

Flowers will be accepted and the family will be at their respective homes.