1/
Donald Lawrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIBERTY — Donald Gerry Lawrence, 70, of Liberty, S.C., died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Toccoa, he was a son of the late James Manley and Mary Ruth Miller Lawrence. He retired from Woodside Mill and was a member of Cornerstone Church of God of Prophecy.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Lawrence of the home; two daughters, Lynn Porter (Mitchell) of Easley, Betty Jo Duncan of Liberty; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Lawrence of Maggie Valley, N.C.; also surviving are numerous other friends and family who affectionately call him "Pops."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet LewAllen.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Lawrence were conducted Oct. 1, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery. No formal visitation is planned. The live stream of the service will be available by visiting his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
(864) 843-9211
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved