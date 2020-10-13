Donald Lawrence

LIBERTY — Donald Gerry Lawrence, 70, of Liberty, S.C., died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Toccoa, he was a son of the late James Manley and Mary Ruth Miller Lawrence. He retired from Woodside Mill and was a member of Cornerstone Church of God of Prophecy.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Lawrence of the home; two daughters, Lynn Porter (Mitchell) of Easley, Betty Jo Duncan of Liberty; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Lawrence of Maggie Valley, N.C.; also surviving are numerous other friends and family who affectionately call him "Pops."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet LewAllen.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Lawrence were conducted Oct. 1, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery. No formal visitation is planned. The live stream of the service will be available by visiting his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

