EASLEY — Donald Gene "Donnie" Lesley, 73, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late J.P. Lesley and the late Mary Etta Turpin Lesley, he was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed hunting, water skiing, boating, and dirt bikes. Mr. Lesley proudly served his country during Vietnam for the US Army. He was the president of Steelworks of the Carolinas for many years.

Surviving are sons, Paul Lesley (Nicole) and Tyler Lesley (Hannah), both of Easley; daughters, Ginger Pearson (Travis) of Easley and Dora McGillis (Scott) of Mount Pleasant; a brother, James Lesley (Judy) of Easley; sisters, Joan DeLoach (James) of Easley, Debbie Tiller (Fred) of Townville, and Kay Lesley of Easley; nine grandchildren and a grandson on the way; and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Dream Center of Pickens County, 111 Hillcrest Drive, Easley, SC 29640.

