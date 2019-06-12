EASLEY — Mr. Donald Ray Rippy, Jr., 60, husband of Jennifer Myers Rippy, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home.

Born in Charlotte, N.C., a son of the late Donald Ray Rippy, Sr. and the late Hazel Hager Rippy, Mr. Rippy was a graduate of Minor High School and retired from King Asphalt. Donald loved wood working, was an Avid Alabama Crimson Tide Football fan, but most of all he loved his family and his grandbabies.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four daughters, Ashley Morrison (Kevin) of Liberty, Alycia Avery (Jason) of Jacksonville, Fla., Kathryn Mills (Travis) of Birmingham, Ala., and Carmen Shaw of Easley; a son, Noah Shaw of Easley; a brother, Bobby Rippy (Lisa) of Pineville, N.C.; a sister, Wanda Welch (Jeff Baumgarner) of Concord, N.C.; four grandchildren, Samuel Mills, Reece Mills, Caroline Mills and Loghan Morrison; and one grandchild on the way, Jesse Mills.

The family will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 5 Point Church, Easley.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to the 5 Point Church Food Pantry Fund, P.O. Box 1827, Easley, SC 29641.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.