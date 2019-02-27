EASLEY — Mr. Donnie Ray Rider, 64, husband of Betty Jean Manley Rider, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late Dean Alvin Rider and Bessie Blanton Rider, Mr. Rider retired from Greenville Roofing and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 43 years, are two brothers, David B. Rider of Marietta, and James D. Rider of Travelers Rest; and one sister, Christina Rider of Greenville. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rider was predeceased by four brothers.

No services will be held at this time.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.