CENTRAL — Doris Parham Arthur, 85, widow of Curtis L. Arthur, passed away peacefully at her home.

Doris was born in Eatonton, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Essie Burdett Parham. She retired as a secretary at Southern Wesleyan University and prior to that worked in the administrative office at Cannon Mill in Central. She was a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church and loved flower gardening and fishing.

Surviving are her son, Lamar Arthur (Beverly) of Iva, S.C.; daughter Pam Arthur Durham (Eleanor Garrett)of Central; sisters, Jean Nowlan of Baton Rouge, La., Clyde Marshall of Eatonton, Ga., and Sadie Manville of Monticello, Ga.; grandchildren, Ashley Mack, Jamey Arthur (Jan), Allison Ferrainolo (Adam), Will Moore (Kathryn) and Sarah Moore; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Thursday in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. James Wiggins officiating. Burial was at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Central.

The family received friends from 1-1:50 p.m., Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pickens County Autism Society, P.O. Box 96, Easley, SC 29641-1308.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at the funeral home.