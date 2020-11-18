1/
Doris Byrd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PICKENS COUNTY — Graveside services to honor the life of Ms. Byrd will be held Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Walhalla.

Doris Byrd, 95, of Cateechee, South Carolina, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas W. and Annie Nix Byrd. She was retired from Chickapee Mill and was a member of Cateechee Baptist Church.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers. The family will be at their respective homes.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
(864) 843-9211
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved