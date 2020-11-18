PICKENS COUNTY — Graveside services to honor the life of Ms. Byrd will be held Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Walhalla.

Doris Byrd, 95, of Cateechee, South Carolina, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas W. and Annie Nix Byrd. She was retired from Chickapee Mill and was a member of Cateechee Baptist Church.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers. The family will be at their respective homes.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.