SIX MILE — Doris June "Dottie" Durham Ellenburg, 81, wife of the late Joe B. Ellenburg, passed from this life on Thursday Feb. 21, 2019.

Dottie was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Waco and Dorthula Bearden Durham. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Gap Hill Church of God where she was a member of the Sanctuary Class, and served as a nursery class attendant for over 20 years. Dottie loved going to area yard sales, fishing for trout, and hanging with her twin sister Dell.

Survivors include her son, Greg Ellenburg of Six Mile and grandchildren Mason Massingale of Brevard and Zyon Evans of Central. Also surviving are sisters, Ruby Knight , Debra Bryant, and Barbara Stone all of Six Mile and Brenda Hooper (James) and Yvonne Lomax (Dane) both of Pickens, and a brother, Bud Durham (Myremn) of Six Mile. Also a special niece Mandy Lomax and several other nieces and nephews and Dot Dot's special buddy Ethan Teramando.

The family received friends Monday at Dillard Funeral Home from 2 2-3:15 p.m. with funeral services following in the funeral home chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.

