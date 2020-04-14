EASLEY — Doris Mulkey Hayes, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 10, 2020 at NHC Mauldin.

Born Jan. 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Essie Ramey Mulkey. Doris shared 62 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Charles Hayes, who preceded her in death. Charles and Doris met while growing up in Easley, S.C., where they raised their three children. She was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Easley.

Doris's greatest joy was loving and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Hayes; her grandson, Robert Gibson; three sisters, Marcelle Riley, Ruth Mulkey, and Melba Ellis; and two brothers, Cranford Mulkey and Ernest Mulkey. She is survived by her son, Roger Hayes (Faye), of Mooresville, N.C.; daughter, Jan Lucas (George), of Simpsonville; two granddaughters, Stephanie Dillon (Jonathan) of Greensboro, N.C., and Laura Arnall (Justin) of Asheville, N.C.; granddaughter-in-law, Sha Gibson, of Pickens; and four great-grandchildren, Charlie, Tyler, Georgia and Camille.

The family wants to express their sincere appreciation to her compassionate caregivers at NHC Mauldin, who loved and cared for Doris the four years she was there.

A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a .

