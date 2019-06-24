PICKENS — Doris Evelyn Stewart Hoover, 91, loving wife of the late Dwight Eugene Hoover, passed from this life on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Hoover was born in Statesville, N.C., a daughter of the late James Henry and Ida Eller Stewart. She graduated from Celeste Henkle School and attended Mitchell College in Statesville. The majority of her career was spent in business accounting for Carolina Ford Motor Co. and Superior Paving Co. She was a lifelong member of New Bethany Baptist Church in Statesville, N.C. She was one of the founders of American Field Services that brought foreign exchange students to West Iredell High School. She served in various PTA and children's organizations and was an accomplished seamstress and gardener.

Survivors include two beloved daughters, Dr. Susan Hoover Achilles of Pickens, S.C., and Trudy Hoover Whitehurst and her husband J. Daniel Whitehurst of Seneca, and grandson The Reverend Joseph Stewart Whitehurst of Aiken, S.C.. She is also survived by a niece and several nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Hoover was the last surviving member of her immediate family which included her siblings Abe, Conrad, Glen, Jerry, and Gladys Stewart Dalton. She was also predeceased by cherished grandson Patrick Hoover Whitehurst.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 24, 2019, at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens from 5-6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at New Bethany Baptist Church, 106 Eufola Road, Statesville, NC 28677.

Burial will follow at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, 106 Mt. Hermon Road, Statesville, NC 28625 with The Reverend Joseph Stewart Whitehurst officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Bethany Baptist Church, 106 Eufola Road, Statesville, NC 28677.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.