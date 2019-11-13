SIX MILE — Doris Charity Looper, 89, of Six Mile went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, Mrs. Looper was the daughter of the late James Gilstrap and Ellen Brooks Gilstrap. She was retired as a machinist in the textile industry with Swirl Incorporated. Mrs. Looper attended Freedom Baptist Church in Berea, S.C., and was appreciated by her family for her fried chicken and fried cabbage.

Surviving are a daughter, Shelby Bargiol (Randy) of Six Mile, two sons James Gregory Trotter (Nicole) of Easley and James Lawrence Trotter (Sharone) of Greenville and a brother Donald Gilstrap of Easley. She has nine loving grandchildren and a number of precious and loving great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Nix and 18 brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at Dillard Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

