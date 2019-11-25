EASLEY — Doris M. Pace passed from this Earth, on Nov. 17, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born in Oconee County, S.C., to the late Ivie V. Medlin and Elsie Ann Peay Medlin and married to the late Donal Pace.

She was the first in her family to graduate from High School and she then went on to graduate from Forrest Junior College in Anderson, S.C. Doris was a loving housewife and homemaker for her family.

Doris was friendly to those around her and was very active during her lifetime with Easley First Baptist's Clothes Closet when her health allowed. She was faithful to her Lord and had a good sense of style. She was a great country cook, loved doing crafts and was known for her spaghetti.

She is predeceased by a number of brothers and sisters and was the last surviving sibling in her family.

The funeral was at the mausoleum at Oconee Memorial Park, 1923 Blue Ridge Blvd, Seneca, SC 29672 on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. Burial followed at the park. Thank you to all who cared for Doris Pace.

The family will not be accepting flowers.

Memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, 300 E 1st Ave, Easley, SC 29640.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Pace family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com