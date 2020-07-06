Doris Porter

EASLEY — Mrs. Doris I. Carroll Porter, 92, wife of the late Andrew Barton Porter, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Born in Clover, S.C., a daughter of the late Amos Carroll and the late Minnie Browning Carroll, Mrs. Porter retired from Kemet with over 20 years of service, was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church for 62 years and the church choir for over 40 years.

Surviving are two sons, Stan Porter (Linda), and Jerry Porter (Melanie), both of Easley; a sister, Evelyn McAbee of Piedmont; five grandchildren, Jeremy Porter, Brittany Porter, Anthony Porter, Cody Porter (Melissa) and Brett Porter (Lauren); and one great-grandson on the way, Sawyer Porter.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Porter was predeceased by a son, Tony Porter; six brothers, Lemuel Carroll, Herbert Carroll, Julian Carroll, Woodfin Carroll, N.J. Carroll and A.W. Carroll; and four sisters, Sybil Jones, Jeanette Carroll, Mozelle Pittman and Nell Blackwell.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mt. Airy Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends at the church, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 210 Mt. Airy Church Road, Easley, SC 29642; or to Kindred Hospice, 1704 E. Greenville Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.