BOGART, Ga. — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Pressley were conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial followed at Westview Cemetery. The family received friends prior to the service from 12:30-2 p.m. at the mortuary.

Doris Gibby Pressley, 90, of Bogart, Ga., formerly of Greenville, S.C., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home. Born in Hemp, Georgia she was the widow of Jack Lloyd Pressley and a daughter of the late William Daniel and Lorennie Roberts Gibby.

She was a 1952 graduate of the Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing and later retired from Greenville Hospital System where she worked as a RN.

Mrs. Pressley was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenville, and also attended Folly Beach Baptist Church where she was active with numerous different ministries. During her free time, she enjoyed walking on the beach, being with friends and family, and taking care of people.

Surviving are a daughter, Nancy Waters of the home; two sisters in law, Elaine Gibby of Blairsville, Ga., and Betty Rogers of Marietta, Ga.; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was the last survivor of her immediate family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters, and a son in law, Ashley Waters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the .

