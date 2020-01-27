EASLEY — Mrs. Doris "Diane" Smith Richards, 68, wife of the late Ronald Richards, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Carlos Andrew Smith, Sr. and the late Nellie Pauline Gilstrap Smith, Mrs. Richards retired from Mayfair Mills-Glenwood Division with seventeen years of service and was of the Church of God faith.

Surviving are three daughters, Tracy Diane Neal of Pickens, Christy Lee Chism (Tim) of Piedmont, and Nellie Pauline McDowell of Greenville; one brother, William Ricky Smith of Pickens; two sisters, Nina Lucille Wilson of Pickens, and Theresa Gail Neal (Clyde) of Liberty; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Richards was predeceased by three brothers, Carlos Andrew Smith, Jr., Robert Joe Smith and Randall Dale Smith; and two sisters, Janice Elaine Sutherland and Mildred Todd.

Funeral services were held Jan. 24, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family was at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Tim Chism.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.