PICKENS — Doris T. Smith, 73, passed from this life Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019 in Anderson, S.C. Born in Pickens, S.C., she is the daughter of the late Floyd and Stella Lowe Turner.

She was a devoted mother, strong in her faith to the Lord, loved her family, fishing, flowers, and was Elvis Presley's #1 fan! Doris worked in the textile industry as well as others, and she loved crafts and painting rocks.

Survivors include two daughters; Shannon Lee Adams of Seneca, S.C., and Kimberly T. Franklin and her husband Cayce of Pickens, S.C., three sisters; Sue, Bobbi and Mary. Doris also leaves four grandchildren; Brandon, Kristal, Brent, and Brittney and four great-grandchildren; Mason, Michael, Ash, and A'Leah to share in her memory.

In addition to her parents, Doris is predeceased by a son; Kenneth Ray Bentley, a sister; Helen, and four brothers; David, Doug, Billy and Mack.

A service was held Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Mausoleum IV at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. Burial followed at the cemetery.

