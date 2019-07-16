EASLEY — Dorothy Vivian Holder Blalock, 82, of Oaklane Drive, wife of the late Jack "Frosty" Blalock, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Lucy Baines Holder.

Mrs. Blalock was retired from Judson Mill in Greenville after 52 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church and volunteered with Easley Baptist Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed being around people and exercising at the YMCA with her sisters.

Surviving are her children, Roger A. Blalock (Sharon) and Sharon Rutz (Don) all of Easley; grandchildren, Heather Green (Jamie) and Michael Blalock (Kayla), great-grandchildren; Candice Howard (Justin), Jessica Brissey, Sierra West, Amber Ramey, Taylor Clark and Kennedy Riser; a great-great-grandchild, Trinity Smith; and sisters, Betty Quist of Pickens and Ruby Hammond of Greenville.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Annie Moore; and brothers, Weldon, Grady, Eddie and Paul Holder.

The family received friends on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with the funeral service following in the chapel. Burial was in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Enon Baptist Church, 871 Enon Church Road, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at the home.

