EASLEY — Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Vaughn Mahaffey, 85, wife of the late Alvin Julius Mahaffey, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Clyde H. Vaughn and the late Inez Jennings Vaughn, Mrs. Mahaffey attended Easley High School and retired from Easley Textiles. She was an active member of Rock Springs Baptist Church for seventy-four plus years, where she taught GA's, the Sunbeams, served on the Church Care Ministry and belonged to the Victory Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class.

Dot was a faithful servant of God and devoted to her church, husband, children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Surviving are four sons, Dale Mahaffey (Debbie), Dan Mahaffey, Bo Mahaffey (April) and Scott Mahaffey, all of Easley; a sister, Rema Holcombe (John) of Easley; three grandchildren, Danielle M. Graham (Lucas), Alexis Mahaffey and A. J. Mahaffey; numerous special nieces and nephews; and special sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Mahaffey was predeceased by a sister, Betty Sisk.

Funeral services were July 17, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Rock Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642; or to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.