EASLEY — Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Rackley Mauldin, 88, wife of the late Osbone J. Mauldin, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late Coy and Elizabeth Young Rackley, Mrs. Mauldin was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, and was retired as the the owner of Special Occasion Catering. Mrs. Mauldin loved to cook, and loved her church.

Surviving is a brother, Kenneth E. Rackley (Sue) of Easley. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Mauldin was predeceased by a brother, Melvin Rackley.

Funeral services will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will be private.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.