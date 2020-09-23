Dorothy McClellan

LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Ms. McClellan were Saturday, Sept.19, 2020 at 2 p.m. conducted by Reverend Gerald Martin. The family received friends Saturday at the Liberty Mortuary. Private interment was at Westview Cemetery.

Dorothy Dorsey McClellan, 91, of Liberty, S.C., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at her residence. Born in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Elizabeth Rothell Dorsey. She was retired from Gregg Sport. She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her a brother, Billy Dorsey, of Liberty; a sister, Patsy Wood, of Easley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael McClellan; five sisters, Frances Ellis, Helen Hamby, Kate Holliday, Sybil Cole and Betty Craine; and a brother, Buddy Dorsey.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Interim Hospice 16 Hyland Road Greenville, SC 29615.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Sitter's Registry and Interim Hospice for the wonderful care that Ms. McClellan received during her illness.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.