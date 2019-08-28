EASLEY — Dorothy Padgett Williams, 97, of Dacusville, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Oakview Park in Powdersville, S.C.

Mrs. Williams was born in Saluda County on March 7, 1922 to Curtis Moody Padgett and Will Rose Oxner Padgett. She was a graduate of Dreher High School and attended the University of South Carolina, where she met the love of her life, E. Wayne Williams. Wayne and Dorothy shared a love like no other for 67 happy years together. During their marriage, Wayne and Dorothy shared many good times with family and friends, especially enjoying their time together square dancing, listening to Bluegrass music, and traveling.

Mrs. Williams retired from the School District of Pickens County, where she served as the School Secretary for Dacusville Schools for 34 years. In addition, Mrs. Williams was the oldest living member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, where she was both a Sunday School teacher and an active member of the Women's Missionary Union; volunteered for over 20 years at Palmetto Health Baptist Easley; and spent countless Tuesdays delivering Meals on Wheels to the elderly.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her beloved daughter, Gloria W. Wilson; eight grandchildren — Holley Gaston, Allison Wilson, widow of her beloved John Brentley; Chad Williams, Brandi Johnson, Josh Williams (Angie), Heather Bruce (Jerry), Rhett Wilson (Nadia), Matthew Williams (Lynn), and Justin Williams (Michelle); 17 great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild, Charlene Lesley; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one sister, Davie Kelly Surrett of Aiken, S.C.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her beloved Wayne; her two sons—Stanley Baxter and Donald Wayne Williams, a son-in law, Bobby Joe Wilson; a grandson, John Brentley Wilson; and a grandson-in-law, Jeff Gaston.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Oakview Park and Homestead Hospice for their time and attentiveness to the care of Mrs. Williams during her last days and to Mrs. Janie McCombs of Easley.

Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in the sanctuary of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Services to celebrate Mrs. Williams' life followed with burial in the church cemetery.

Flowers are accepted, but memorials may be made to Pickens County Meals on Wheels 349 Edgemont Avenue, Liberty, SC 29657.

The family was at the residence of her granddaughter, Holley Gaston.

