EASLEY — Dorothy Thornton "Dot" Redding, 86, of Old Vinland School Road, wife of the late R.V. Redding went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 30, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late George Robert Thornton and Ruth Smith Thornton.

Mrs. Redding was retired from Mt. Carmel Baptist Church as the church's secretary. She was also a lifelong member of Mt. Carmel having served on numerous committees and held several positions in the church. She loved her Lord, her family and enjoyed cooking, caring for others and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Pam Redding of Easley; grandchildren, Joseph, Anna and Emily Redding; sisters, Ruby Jacobs (Lew) of Greenville and Vivian Bryan of Easley; and a brother, James Thornton (Jo Ann) of Easley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Billy Redding.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 12:45-1:30 p.m. at Mt Carmel Baptist Church in Easley with the service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions, 1623 Hester Store Road, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley