Doyce Dotson

EASLEY — Mr. Doyce Dwight Dotson, Age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Mr. Dotson was born in Aquone, N.C., and was the son of the late Loy Frank Dotson and Una Sams Dotson and husband to Noblee Burch Dotson.

Survivors include two sons Donald Dotson from Easley, S.C., and Edward Dotson (Heather) from Woodruff, S.C., and daughter Brenda Dotson from Easley, S.C. Four loving and caring grandchildren survive Mr. Dotson: Zackary, Luke, Sam and Nathanyel. Also surviving are three brothers Carrol Dotson (Elaine) from Young Harris, Ga., Charlie Dotson (Judy) from Dalton, Ga., Harold Dotson (Eula) from Virginia Beach, Va., and sister Pat Lovell (Troy) from Young Harris, Ga. Surviving as well is a very special sister-in-law Judy Burch of Blairsville, Ga.

Mr. Dotson was predeceased by brothers: Lloyd, Carl, O'dell and Frank and sister Lenore Dotson.

Mr. Dotson was retired from the United States Navy. He lived his life for God and for his country. He loved life and lived it for his faith and grandkids. He loved his family and did not meet a stranger. He was what you call a "people person."

A visitation will be held on Thursday evening Aug. 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway Pickens, SC, 29671. A Funeral Service will follow on Friday morning Aug. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Glenwood Baptist Church at 325 Saco Lowell Rd., Easley, SC, 29640.

