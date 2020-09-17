Doyle Roper

PICKENS — Mr. Doyle Benson Roper, age 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 8, 2020. Mr. Roper was born in Pickens County, S.C., and was the son of the late Elbert Roper and Viola Chapman Roper and husband to the late Bobbie Burnett Roper.

Survivors include his two sons Doyle Eugene Roper from Greenville, S.C., and Steven Benson Roper from Greenville, S.C., and two daughters Kimberly Michelle Hembree from Greenville, S.C., and Audrey "Missy" Wilson (Wayne) from Greenville, S.C. Also surviving is a sister Judy Patterson from Liberty, S.C., and two brothers John Roper from Central, S.C., and Delmar Roper from Liberty, S.C. Left behind are 11 beautiful and loving grandchildren and 12 loving and precious great-grandchildren.

Mr. Roper was predeceased by five brothers: James Roper, J.D. Roper, Garnet Roper, George Roper and Darcus Roper, and six sisters: Juanita Meinders, Margaret Rabon, Debra Fortescue, Frances Hawkins, Martha Posey and Norma Pearl Roper.

Mr. Roper was of the Church of God faith. He had a loving marriage for 50 years and cared for her in her time of need. He loved his family and was known to be a hard worker but a soft spoken man. His children knew that when he did say words he meant them. He loved building stuff. He was very creative and would often invent tools in order to get his projects completed. He was very mechanically minded. He retired from textiles after having worked for 28 years at JP Stevens Whitehorse Plant.

A visitation was held at Dillard Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 followed by a chapel service. Burial was at Living Waters at the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery 133 Bethlehem Church Road, Pickens, SC, 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Roper family.

Family is accepting to flowers.

