LIBERTY — Dwight Theron Gilstrap, 80, of Liberty, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Brookdale in Easley.

Born in Liberty, he was a son of the late Albert B. and Caroline Howe Gilstrap.

Mr. Gilstrap was the owner/operator of LD Enterprise for many years. He was a member of Liberty Masonic Lodge #235 AFM, was a Liberty Fire Department Volunteer for over 25 years, and loved to ride motorcylces.

Surviving are a son, Wylie Gilstrap of Liberty; his lifelong companion, Lynda Gilstrap of Liberty; a granddaughter, Laney Gilstrap of Easley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dwight Gilstrap, Jr.

Private entombment will take place at Liberty Memorial Gardens. No formal services are planned.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.