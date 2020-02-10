EASLEY — Ernest Eugene Hall, 73, of Jameson Road, husband of the late Joan Hughey Hall, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Alfred and Selma Bolding Hall.

Mr. Hall was retired from Anderson Brothers in Piedmont and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed repairing and restoring old cars and he proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his children, Angela Hall Shiflet (David) of Fountain Inn, Larry E. Hall of Columbia and William "Duane" Hall of Easley; grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah, Michael, Daniel, Jonah, Rebekah, Abigail, Reuben, Ethan and Destiny Shiflet, and Katelyn Carnegie; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ashmore (Benny) of Lyman and Kathy Hall of Blue Ridge; and a brother, Alfred Hall, Jr. (Linda) of Blue Ridge.

The family received friends on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 3-3:45 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial was in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

The family will be at the home.

