SUNSET — Ruhl Edward "Ed" Cantrell, 65, of Sunset, passed away on Sunday Dec. 8, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, S.C., on Feb. 1, 1954, he was the son of the late William Jackson Cantrell and Lillie Murphy Cantrell Alexander.

Ed will be remembered as a man who enjoyed solitude, and gave "professional advice" and nicknames. He was always willing to share his opinion and gave every family member a nickname. Upon his recent retirement with Schneider Electrical, Ed enjoyed farming, tending to chickens and hunting. He had a love for restoring classic cars such as Camaros, Pintos and Novas. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his two daughters, Julie Stathos (Jimmy) and Amy Sweet (Chad); four sisters, Linda McCall (Jim), Faye Patton (Bill), Doris Grant and Shirley Allen (Ken); four grandchildren, Pete Stathos, Litsa Stathos, Nicholas Sweet and Caroline Sweet, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The Dream Center, 111 Hillcrest Drive, Easley, SC 29640.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the Cantrell family in making arrangements.