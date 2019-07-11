PIEDMONT — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Hanna will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Jones Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park with military honors and masonic rites. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Edgar Ray "Ed" Hanna, 85, of 503 Timms Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence. Born in Richwood, West Virginia he was a son of the late Albert Jessie and Goldie McCourt Hanna.

Mr. Hanna retired from the United States Navy where he served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church. He was also a member and Past Master of Liberty Masonic Lodge #235 AFM, Past Master of Harmony Masonic Lodge #22 AFM in Beaufort, S.C., honorary member of Mountain Springs Masonic Lodge #302 AFM and Travelers Rest OES #205.

Ed enjoyed reading but above all else he loved to read his bible.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Wilson Hanna of the home; a daughter, Marlar Guy of Denver, Colo.; two sons, James E. Hanna (Nancy) of Slidell, La., and Dale Hanna (Judy) of Liberty; a step daughter, Kristy Wilson-Carson (Brad) of Easley; a step son, Stan Wilson of Powdersville; three sisters, Norma Calhoun, Janella Ann Davis and Nedra Sue Cree; also surviving are seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bobbie Lesley Hanna; a sister, Betty Trimble: and three brothers, Charles, Albert, and Richard Hanna.

The family will be at the home.

