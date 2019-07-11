PICKENS — Mother Edith Rogers Mansell, 91, of Pickens, passed on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home. She was the daughter of the late John Rogers and Addie Lee Blassingame.

Surviving are four daughters, Evangelist Kay (Rev. Charles) Hendricks, Pastor Diane (Min. John) Davis, Cathy Breazeale and Min. Donna Mansell, all of Pickens; two sons, Wendell Mansell of Pickens, and Roger Mansell of Easley; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.