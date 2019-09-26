PICKENS — Mrs. Edith Robinson, age 92, of Pickens, S.C., went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 after a period of declining health.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul T. Robinson, of Pickens. She was the last of her siblings. Mrs. Robinson is a member of Glassy Mountain Baptist Church.

Mr. and Mrs. Robinson did not have any children. Surviving is a sister-in-law, Mrs. Grace Robinson of Pickens, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens at 2 PM. Reverend Bryan Cole, pastor of Glassy Mountain Baptist Church, officiated.

Donations in her honor may be made to Glassy Mountain Baptist Church, 1103 Farrs Bridge Road, Pickens, SC, 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Robinson Family.

