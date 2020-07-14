EASLEY — Edna Wike Gray, age 93, departed this life on July 4, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Bill "Farmer" Gray. She was also proceeded in death by two sisters, Margaret and Frances.

Edna was born in Cashiers, N.C., in a long-time mountain family, father Frank Witcher Wike and mother Cances Lenora Hooper Wike. She had enough of the snow and cold weather though, and upon moving to Easley remarked that it was the loveliest town ever. After high school graduation, Edna attended Western Carolina University and transferred to the Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. Liberty physician and cousin Dr. Walton Kitchen took her under his wing and was her loving mentor.

She married Bill at Marge and Walton's Liberty home in 1947 and began a family while working part-time with the Greenville County Department of Health. The family later moved to Easley where she worked as night shift emergency room nurse at Easley Baptist Hospital for many years. She later worked another career's worth of work at Betheden (West End) nursing home in Greenville, taking loving care of her many patients. Some of her fondest times were working as a camp nurse at YMCA Camp Greenville where daughter Carol became an honorary camper at the then-all boys camp. She later reenacted this act with granddaughter Frances.

Survivors include son Robert "Bob" Gray (Susan) of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, daughter Carol Nichols of Easley, granddaughters Rachel Gray and Frances Brent (Stuart), and great granddaughter Tallulah Gray Brent.

She was well known for her southern cooking, especially baking, and taking the best care of her family. Granddaughter Rachel inherited her love of cooking and baking skills. Granddog Juno will miss her immensely.

A private family memorial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Feed a Hungry Child of Pickens County, P.O. Box 1573, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff members of Hospice of the Upstate and Easley Place (Brookdale), for the love and care they have provided for Mrs. Gray.