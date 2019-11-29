PICKENS — Mrs. Edna Chapman Holden, 102, wife of the late James Albert Holden, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late James Marion and Cannie Patterson Chapman, Mrs. Holden retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital and was a member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church, Easley.

Surviving are three daughters, Shirley Lance (Steve) and Ruby Constance (Russ), both of Easley, and Norma Bagwell (Mickey) of Pickens; a son, Ricky Holden of Easley; three grandchildren, Clinton Holden (Bethany), Daniel Holden (Taylor) and Seth Holden.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Holden was predeceased by a son, Franklin James Holden; and two brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in the Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Pendleton Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1728, Easley, SC 29641.

