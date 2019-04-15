EASLEY — Edna H. Mauldin, 94, of Easley, wife of the late Charles K. Mauldin, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of Andrew Hill and Alma Ward Harris. Mrs. Mauldin was the oldest, active charter member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Mauldin enjoyed reading her Bible, gardening, and needlework.

Mrs. Mauldin is survived by one son, Charles "Danny" Mauldin (Sharon), of Easley; two daughters, Joanne Randall (Jim) of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Linda Steel (Bob) of Cumming, Ga.; three grandchildren, Cindy Green (Ted) of Mauldin, Tracie Burton (Chris) of Pickens, and Ashley Murrell (Alex) of Taylors; and eight great-grandchildren Kyle, Elizabeth, Rebekah, Drake, Evan, Grant, Lucas, and Harrison.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Mauldin is predeceased by two sisters Martha Seymore and Joyce Carroll.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley with burial to follow in Graceland Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 501 Rampey Street Easley, SC, 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley.