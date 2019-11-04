PICKENS — Edna Mae Pilgrim Trotter, 79, widow of William A. "Bill" Trotter, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019.

Mrs. Trotter was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Cleo and Velma Stewart Pilgrim. She was retired from the purchasing department of Ryobi in Pickens and she was a member of East Pickens Baptist Church. Mrs. Trotter loved her Lord and loved to garden both flowers and vegetables.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Burrell (Scott) of Pickens and a brother, Joe Pilgrim (Linda) of Six Mile.

The family will receive friends on Monday Nov. 4, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of The Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 or to East Pickens Baptist Church Senior Group, 2244 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family is at the home.